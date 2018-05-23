Growth Buoys State Coffers, Drives Kickbacks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A forecast from Oregon’s state economist predicts strong economic growth and low unemployment will drive roughly $752 million more to state coffers than 2017 estimates predicted, triggering automatic kickbacks to taxpayers and schools.

The taxpayer give-back, called the kicker, is an automatic provision that causes Oregon taxpayers to get a credit when forecasts are revised upward by more than two percent, effectively transferring some of the money back to residents.

If the forecast proves correct a total of about $555 million will go to taxpayers as credits on their 2019 taxes. A similar provision will funnel the remaining $152 million to school budgets.

The forecast, released Wednesday, is the latest of several to be revised upward as markets around the country continue growing after the 2008 recession.