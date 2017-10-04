Are We Growing Numb to Chaos?

PORTLAND, Ore. – December 14th, 2012. I remember it well. I was working here at KXL and nearing the end of my shift when we starting to hear about a shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. At first, there seemed to be only a few casualties. Within hours the news turned much more grim. The number of dead was much, much higher, and most of them were young children. I was literally sick to my stomach as the reports started coming in, and that feeling remained as we learned shocking detail after shocking detail in the days that followed. I couldn’t wrap my head around it. It was too much to process. It still is.

June 12th, 2016. A gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. I remember that one too. It was stunning to try and grasp the sheer number of victims, the scope of the devastation. That kind of stuff just didn’t happen here, did it? But it occurs to me now the sick feeling in my stomach didn’t seem to last as long.

Fast forward to this past Sunday night as word of the worst mass shooting in modern US history flowed into the news feeds on my phone. Once again, it’s nearly impossible to grapple with the amount of grief and disbelief that washed over the nation as this latest incident of violence unfolded. But maybe you’re like me and you noticed the stories didn’t shock you nearly as much. The ‘worst ever’ label seems to have been pulled out so often over the past year or two that we’re hardly surprised by it anymore. Our sense of disbelief seems to have been blunted by the increasing rapidity of these unbelievable events.

Perhaps I live in a bubble. After all, as a reporter I’m thrust into the jet stream of information as incidents like this unfold. I have no choice. We have to process information as quickly as possible, and then move on to the next story. But it still disturbs me how quickly I can now process these kinds of events and then move past them. It bothers me that there’s a sense of normalization behind events like the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the devastation in Houston, Florida, and Puerto Rico, the possibility of nuclear war with North Korea, the apparent chaos in Washington and in the media outlets that cover it.

Do you feel as if you’ve become desensitized to these kinds of events? Do you turn off the news from time to time just to shut out the constant flow of information and noise? Sound off in the comments below.