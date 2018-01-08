Growing Landslide in Yakima Valley, Washington

Yakima, Wa. – A slow moving landslide in Yakima County, Washington has prompted the evacuation of several dozen people. Horace Ward with the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management says the landslide could break lose by mid January.

A crack on Rattlesnake Ridge was first noticed by a pilot in early October. There are a number of faults in that area. It’s been monitored since then and instruments have detected an increase in the speed of the slide. He says its moving 1.4 feet per week.

Ward says 67 people have been evacuated and are living in hotels. He says just 15 homes are located in the slide area. He also says this slide is different than the deadly slide in Oso, Washington several years ago. He says that slide was mostly mud and this slide is mostly basalt rock.

He says the Washington Department of Transportation has put shipping containers along Interstate 82 in the area to protect it from rolling or falling rocks. Thorp Road has been closed.

Get the latest landslide information here