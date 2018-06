Lava pouring from the Kilauea Volcano has destroyed 600 homes on Hawaii’s Big Island over the past five weeks. Hawaii county mayor Harry Kim tells USA TODAY, there’s no end in sight. He said “It hurts like Hell” to see this destruction on the “most beautiful place on earth.” The state is giving the county $12 million to help with overtime pay, food and equipment for teams trying to cope with the tragedy. You can see the destruction in the video below.