Group Pushing For Soda Tax In Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Supporters of a soda tax have started collecting signatures to put a ballot measure before Multnomah County voters.

KGW-TV reports that the Coalition for Healthy Kids and Education needs to collect about 18,000 signatures to get the soda tax proposal on the May 2018 ballot.

Voters would decide whether to add a tax of 1.5 cents per ounce on sugary drinks, including soda, energy drinks and sweetened teas. That means an 18-cent tax on a 12-ounce can of soda.

Backers say half of the revenue will go toward expanding access to quality preschool programs for thousands of children. The remaining money will pay for programs focused on literacy, physical activity and healthy eating habits for kids.

Critics of a soda tax say it will affect low-income consumers the most. They also say it would hurt small businesses and cost jobs.