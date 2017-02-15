Group Lists The 10 Best Jobs In Oregon for 2017 College Grads

SALEM, Ore… www.Zippia.com did the research
The 10 Best Jobs In Oregon For 2017 College Grads – Growth Entry Wage
|1
|Web Developers
|42.23%
|2
|Industrial Engineers
|20.79%
|3
|Cost Estimators
|21.72%
|4
|Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselors
|23.28%
|5
|Computer Systems Analysts
|28.18%
|6
|Sales Engineers
|15.46%
|7
|Medical and Clinical Laboratory Technologists
|14.35%
|8
|Forest and Conservation Workers
|15.75%
|9
|Management Analysts
|17.65%
|10
|Interior Designers 16.07% $29,960 1,300
