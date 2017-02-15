Group Lists The 10 Best Jobs In Oregon for 2017 College Grads

SALEM, Ore…  www.Zippia.com did the research

 

The 10 Best Jobs In Oregon For 2017 College Grads –                                                                                                                                                        Growth    Entry Wage

1 Web Developers 42.23% $34,370 4,850
2 Industrial Engineers 20.79% $64,850 4,300
3 Cost Estimators 21.72% $32,980 4,540
4 Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselors 23.28% $29,280 1,430
5 Computer Systems Analysts 28.18% $54,730 6,550
6 Sales Engineers 15.46% $66,320 1,120
7 Medical and Clinical Laboratory Technologists 14.35% $43,820 2,470
8 Forest and Conservation Workers 15.75% $24,580 2,940
9 Management Analysts 17.65% $51,030 7,400
10 Interior Designers                                                                   16.07% $29,960 1,300

