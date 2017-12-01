Greyhound Driver Stabbed Wanted To Get Everyone Off Bus Safely

Troutdale, Oregon – The wife of the Greyhound bus driver attacked while going freeway speeds on I-84 east of Troutdale says he had “one focus, to get everyone off safely.” And he did, despite being slashed in the throat. News Partner KGW reports he is recovering at home now, after getting attacked by a passenger, and fighting to keep control of the bus.

Passenger John Stewart tells KGW he looked up and saw the driver, Clint Lawson under attack by a man with a knife. That’s when he and his friend wrestled the suspect away from Lawson who steered the bus off to the shoulder of the highway.

The suspect, Robert Vasquez, got off the bus and ran. Police caught him a short time later. He’s facing a list of charges, including attempted murder and assault. Vasquez also stabbed another passenger as well as the driver.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW