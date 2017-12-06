Greyhound Bus Driver Speaking Out After Being Attacked

Troutdale, Oregon – For the first time, we’re hearing from the Greyhound Bus Driver who was stabbed while driving more than two dozen passengers from Portland to Boise. It happened last week near Troutdale. Driver Clint Lawson tells News Partner KGW the suspect Robert Vasquez, broke through the security barrier, punched him, and then slashed his neck with a knife.

Two passengers ran to help and fought with Vasquez. One passenger was also stabbed, but it gave Lawson time to pull the bus over safely. He says he’s sorry the passenger got hurt, but he’s very grateful they stepped up to help him. Vasquez told police he was high on meth and he wanted to make the bus crash.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help Lawson with his medical bills.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.