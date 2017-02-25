Missing Gresham Woman Found

Gresham, Oregon – UPDATE: Katherine “Kat” Bonner have been located and is safe.

Here is the original Press Release:

Police are asking for your help finding a missing Gresham woman. Officers are looking 41-year-old Katherine Bonner, who goes by “Kat.” She left her Gresham home on Wednesday 2/22/17, and has not been heard from since. Kat is described as mixed-race, 5’5″, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. If you see her please call police on the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-333. Here is her picture and the press release from Gresham Police:

Anyone who knows of Booner’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333.