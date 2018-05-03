Gresham Police Searching For Armed And Dangerous Man

Gresham, Oregon – Now we have our first look at the suspect who Gresham police tried to stop Monday night, that led to an officer involved shooting and a massive manhunt. Gresham Police are still searching for 26-year-old Jason Linfoot, who is considered armed and dangerous. Officer Ben Costigan says Linfoot led officers on a chase Monday night near Southwest 11th and Highland Drive. A Gresham officer fired his gun while chasing Linfoot, but he was able to get away. Call Gresham police if you know where he is.

More from Police:

Gresham, Ore.— Gresham Police have identified the suspect in the April 30 officer involved shooting and are asking for the public’s help. He is identified as 26-year-old Jason Linfoot. Linfoot is described as a white male, 6-foot-1-inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to contact.

If you know of Linfoot’s whereabouts, please call the Gresham Police at 503.618.2719. If you see him call 911.