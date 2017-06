GRESHAM, Ore. – A hit and run crash in Gresham sent a pregnant woman to the hospital Thursday morning and nearly cost her baby’s life, according to the victim’s family.

Kayla Bunce said she was turning onto Southeast 242nd Avenue from Stark Street when an unidentified man on a motorcycle hit her car, denting the passenger’s side door. Bunce’s two young children were in the car but weren’t injured. Kayla was.

READ MORE HERE