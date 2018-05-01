Gresham Pastor Sentenced for Abusing Relative

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A Gresham pastor has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a former family member.

The Bulletin newspaper reports Jamie Worley was sentenced Monday, several weeks after his conviction in a case that involved a child in Bend between 2002 and 2004.

The victim addressed the court, saying the childhood abuse has made it difficult for her to maintain romantic relationships and interact with customers at her job. She said the smell of Worley’s brand of cologne “makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up.”

Defense attorney Richard Cohen says the defense is appealing the verdict.

The allegations against Worley were made in 2012. The trial was delayed by another trial with the same victim in Tillamook, where Worley and the girl had also once lived. A jury there found him not guilty of several charges and deadlocked on others.

