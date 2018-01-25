A Gresham Mother Of 2 Dies From The Flu

GRESHAM, Ore.– 36 year old Tandy Harmon has died because of complications of the flu. Normally healthy she started not to feel good could almost two weeks ago. she ended up in the hospital with flu, pneumonia, and staph type bacterial infection. Staph attacks when the body’s resistance is compromised. Harmon was a bartender at Bradford’s Sports Bar. Her closest friend has started a gofund me page. Owner of the Bar Brad Fouts plans to hold a memorial for Tandy Harmon on February 10th. So far the go fund me account setup to help with her children and hospital expenses has reached over $4,000.00

https://www.gofundme.com/tandy-harmon