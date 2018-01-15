Gresham Bobsledder Makes Team U.S.A

GRESHAM, Ore. — U.S.A. Bobsled and Skeleton announced Monday that Sam Michener of Gresham has made Team U.S.A’s Olympic bobsled team.

The 2007 graduate of Barlow High School will be the brakeman on the four man team driven by top driver Nick Cunningham.

Michener told KXL earlier this month that if he made the team, he would be headed to South Korea even with the threat of violence from the neighboring North, “We just don’t think about it too much…Me, personally, I’m going to the Olympics no matter what.”

Opening ceremonies in PyeongChang are on Friday, February 9th.