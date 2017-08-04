Green Day Biter Arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested a Canadian man accused of biting a 14-year-old girl on the right breast during a Green Day concert in Portland, Oregon.

Joel Dauncey pleaded not guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges of assault and sexual abuse.

According to court documents, the teen told police she was dancing next to her mother Wednesday night when the stranger leaned over and bit her. She rated the pain a “3” on a 1-10 scale.

A woman working the concert told police that Dauncey had been cut off from buying alcohol because of his behavior. The worker said she kept an eye on him and witnessed the bite.

The arresting officer said Dauncey denied biting the girl after initially saying he knew why he was being arrested.

Dauncey lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, and traveled to Portland for the concert. He remains in jail.