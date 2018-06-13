Grease Is Still The Word

The musical Grease turns 40 this weekend, so we thought we’d take a look back on the movie. It was a huge success in 1978, the top grossing movie of the year. Henry Winkler turned down the role of ‘Danny’, Susan Dey turned down the role of ‘Sandy’. I loved this film when it first came out. My friends and I couldn’t wait to go see it. It was rated PG but was pretty racy for a young girl like myself. Which means, I couldn’t wait to see it again. The soundtrack is still fun to listen to today. We’ve got more fun trivia below. BTW, This weekend at the Liberty Theater in Camas, they’ll show the film on the big screen.

