Grant Student Found Dead At Home May Be Drug Related

PORTLAND, Ore– Senior Keeshawn Dupre Bullitt was a 17 year old senior at Grant High School. On the morning of September 21, 2017 he did not wake up. His family rushed him to the hospital where was pronounced dead. Portland police Narcotics officers investigating his death suspect an accidental overdose. The state Medical examiner’s office says toxicology tests will like explain what killed Bullitt. Test results may take up to 12 weeks.

Narcotics investigators are especially interested in whether Bullitt may have died from taking fake Xanax pills laced with Fentanyl. They say it’s an emerging problem in Portland. 80 people have died in Oregon from accidental overdoses from synthetic Opioids since 2014. Of the 80, 75 occurred since 2016.