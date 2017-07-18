Grant High School Remodel Plagued By Vandals

PORTLAND,Ore.– Grant High school is undergoing a two year remodel including the addition of a common space new soccer and baseball fields and gym. A $116 million dollar bond measure is paying for the reconstruction. Vandals won’t leave the area alone. Tall construction fences have been placed all around and still people keep getting into the area. The school district comments “It just isn’t safe.”

Andersen construction is offering a $1,000 reward for any information about who may be damaging property. Phone calls may be kept anonymous. Graffiti has been an issue as well as trespass. cameras are on site. Andersen has recently hired a security guard.