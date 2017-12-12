Grandson in Custody After Coos Bay Death
By Grant McHill
|
Dec 12, 2017 @ 11:36 AM

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man in Coos Bay was killed and his grandson is in custody as a suspect.

The World reports officers responded to a Coos Bay home Sunday afternoon for a reported assault.

Coos County District Attorney Paul Fraiser says authorities found 80-year-old Elmer Dennis lying on the ground outside a garage at the residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was not released but Fraiser says Dennis died of homicidal violence.

Police say Dennis’ 29-year-old grandson James Thomasson was discovered hiding under a deck attached to the residence.

Police say a Taser was used on Thomasson after he didn’t comply with officer requests to come out from in under the deck.

Police say he was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries and will be booked when he’s released.

Related Content

Man Dies at Oregon State Fair
Fisherman Misses Port, Beaches Boat
Eugene Man Killed During Neighbor Dispute Identifi...
Oregon Day Care Closes After Insecticide-Spraying ...
Man Blasts Women’s March With Diesel Smoke
A New Look For Coos Bay
Comments