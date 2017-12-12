Grandson in Custody After Coos Bay Death

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man in Coos Bay was killed and his grandson is in custody as a suspect.

The World reports officers responded to a Coos Bay home Sunday afternoon for a reported assault.

Coos County District Attorney Paul Fraiser says authorities found 80-year-old Elmer Dennis lying on the ground outside a garage at the residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was not released but Fraiser says Dennis died of homicidal violence.

Police say Dennis’ 29-year-old grandson James Thomasson was discovered hiding under a deck attached to the residence.

Police say a Taser was used on Thomasson after he didn’t comply with officer requests to come out from in under the deck.

Police say he was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries and will be booked when he’s released.