Grand Master in Stillettos

She runs a tech company that’s just re-located to Oregon, she’s the first female grand master martial artist (Tae Kwon Do) out of South Korea, and now she’s an author. She came from nothing, took advantage of “miracles”, and everyday does her best to return the favors.

This woman is a firecracker! She’s 4′ 11″, but much taller in her sparkly heels, she’s 72 and could kick your patootie. Dr. Tae Un Kim is someone I’d love to adventure with, full of positive vibes and an energy so bright you’ll wanna wear shades.

Tune into Sunday’s (4/22/18) Speaking Freely on FM News 101 KXL at 7am. She tells us what it was like to be abandoned as bombs fell on Korea, how she battled 5,000 years of male-dominated traditions, and how to become the “driver” in your own life. She believes you can take action, no matter where you come from or how big your challenges seem. She says, “he can, she can, why not me?” She says her book “helps uncover the secretes to success from a Ki Energy Master”.

Her book is called, “Seven Steps to Inner Power, How to Break through to Awesome.”

There are some crazy, impressive videos of Dr. Kim. This one shows a variety of demonstrations, including nails, fire, and focused energy.

