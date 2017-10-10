Grand jury: Oregon Deputy Justified For Car-Chase Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A grand jury has decided a Polk County sheriff’s deputy’s actions were justified when he shot at a car during a chase.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2zacoEv ) that Deputy Martin Watson was cleared of wrongdoing on Monday.

Watson had attempted to pull over a car on Sept. 30 with 18-year-old Jeremy Johnson and 31-year-old Timothy George in it when a chase began.

Marion County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Kemmy said the chase ended in Northeast Salem, at which point a “confrontation” occurred and Watson fired twice at the car.

Neither Johnson, George nor Watson were injured.

Johnson is charged with first-degree attempted assault, attempted assault on a public safety officer and unlawful use of a weapon.

George is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.