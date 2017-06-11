Grand Floral Parade Draws Thousands

Portland, Oregon – The Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade went through downtown Portland Saturday. Flower-covered floats and marching bands and other parade entries got a little rain, but that didn’t bother the thousands of people lining the streets.

The Grand Marshalls were the Portland Trail Blazers 1977 championship team. The parade began at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, headed south on the east side of Portland along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, went over the Willamette River on the Burnside Bridge, and weaved through downtown Portland before coming to an end near Lincoln High School.

Portland has named the Rose Festival Court Queen, it’s Michaela Canete. The 18 year old was born in the Philippines. Portland has been naming queens for over a century. They are chosen based on leadership and involvement in the community.