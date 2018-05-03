Graffiti Cleaned Up 1,250% Faster In Portland Now

Portland, Oregon – Graffiti in Portland is getting cleaned up over a thousand percent faster now, thanks to a big boost in the Mayor’s budget. In the past, the City would wait to clean up graffiti until a complaint came in. Now a company contracted by the City walks up and down streets to find tags, gets permission from the business owners who were hit, and does the job right away. The City typically cleaned up about 400 pieces of graffiti a year. Since this program began last Summer, they’ve cleaned up almost 5,000.

Image courtesy of KXL’s Steve Leader.