Grab Those Tire Chains If You’re Traveling Over The Passes

Doing any traveling this weekend? Better bust out those tire chains and have them handy if your heading over the mountain passes. There’s a winter weather advisory in effect until later this afternoon for the cascades and higher elevations. Here in town, we’ll see a lot of rain.

Portland’s Morning News talked with Sean Weagle with the National Weather Service in Portland.

Here’s what you need to know from NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR

810 PM PDT Thu Oct 19 2017

Northern Oregon Cascades-Cascades in Lane County-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass,

McKenzie Pass, McKenzie Bridge, Oakridge, Willamette Pass,

Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center, Mount St. Helens,

and Wind River Valley

810 PM PDT Thu Oct 19 2017

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow occurring. Plan on roads becoming snow covered and

slippery. Total snow accumulations through Friday of 3 to 7

inches at the passes and 8 to 15 inches at higher elevations.

Snow levels around 4500 feet.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Look for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

For additional weather information visit our web site at

www.weather.gov/portland

Hydrologic Outlook

National Weather Service Portland OR

321 PM PDT Thu Oct 19 2017

…HEAVY RAIN LIKELY THIS WEEKEND ACROSS SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND

PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST OREGON…

Heavy rain appears likely this weekend across southwest Washington

and northwest Oregon, as a warm front lifts northeast across

Oregon and stalls near the Washington border. Meanwhile, a strong

and moist Pacific jet stream will run parallel to this front,

resulting in areas of heavy rainfall across the Pacific Northwest.

While some details remain uncertain, forecast models are showing

fairly good agreement in placing the heaviest rain from this event

in the higher terrain of southwest Washington and far northwest

Oregon. These areas stand to see 4 to 8 inches of rain this

weekend, though this precipitation may start out as snow in the

higher elevations of the Cascades. Coastal areas of southwest

Washington and far northern Oregon are expected to receive 3 to 6

inches of rain this weekend. Meanwhile, the Willamette Valley and

Lane County will generally receive 1 to 3 inches of rain with

areas farther north in the Willamette and lower Columbia River

Valleys most likely to experience the highest rainfall totals.

These numbers may still change depending on where the frontal zone

stalls.

Rainfall intensity may be enough to trigger flash flooding and debris

flows downstream of burn scars, particularly near the Eagle Creek

Fire in the Columbia River Gorge.

While significant rises are expected on many area rivers, mainstem

river flooding is not currently forecast at this time. Smaller

rivers such as the Grays River near Rosburg will likely be prone

to flooding as well. In addition, rainfall rates late Saturday

night and Sunday may be high enough to produce urban flooding due

to clogged storm drains.

The National Weather Service will continue to monitor the rivers

closely and issue watches and warnings if needed. People living

near southwest Washington and northwest Oregon rivers should

monitor the latest weather and river conditions for the next week.

Listen to NOAA weather radio or check weather.gov/portland for

further updates.