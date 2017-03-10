Governor’s New Adviser’s Role Changed

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown says her new adviser, a recently-retired state lawmaker, cannot lobby lawmakers after all.

This comes after a Eugene newspaper said new adviser Peter Buckley’s work in the Legislature could be hamstrung by a 2007 ethics law that Brown chiefly sponsored.

The Register-Guard reported ( http://bit.ly/2mvcouh ) that a legislative counsel said the ethics law, which mandates a waiting period before former lawmakers can lobby, applies to Buckley, who retired in January. Brown’s office announced Thursday it planned to have Buckley potentially lobby lawmakers as they craft the budget.

Senate Republican leader Ted Ferrioli, citing the newspaper report Friday, said he hoped Buckley would complete the one-legislative session interval. Brown’s office said Friday Buckley will now limit his work to within the executive branch and outside the Capitol.