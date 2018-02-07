Governor’s Choice to Lead Veterans’ Agency Drops Out

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown’s choice to lead the Department of Veterans’ Affairs has removed herself from consideration.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sheronne Blasi, less than two months after the governor named her to the post, announced Tuesday she no longer wants to be in consideration to become the first woman veteran to head the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

The agency says Director of Statewide Veterans Services Mitch Spakers will replace Blasi as acting director “effective immediately.”

Blasi was serving as an assistant director of the veterans department when Brown nominated her in December to become the new director.

The agency says Blasi “will remain in a leadership position within the agency, working to implement new programs and ensure the very best in benefits and resources for Oregon veterans.”

