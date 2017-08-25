Governor Meets with Firefighters at Chetco Bar Fire

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown Friday met with firefighters and local officials in Brookings battling the Chetco Bar Fire. She received a briefing on the resources being used and heard feedback from the community.

Here is her statement:



“While the weather has cooperated with firefighters today, the residents of Brookings must stay vigilant. The Level 1 Evacuation Order means the people of Brookings need be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Conditions can change extremely quickly. Thanks to all of the firefighters, first responders, police officers, and everyone doing everything they can to keep the town of Brookings and the surrounding areas safe.”