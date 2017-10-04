Governor Lands Big Endorsement for Re-Election

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – America’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization has endorsed the re-election bid of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, the nation’s first openly bisexual governor.

The Human Rights Campaign, based in Washington DC, announced its endorsement of the Democratic incumbent Wednesday. Group President Chad Griffin called Brown a champion of equality.

The group said that under Brown’s leadership as governor, Oregon banned so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ young people. It also credited her with played a key role in passing Oregon’s LGBTQ-inclusive non-discrimination law when she was majority leader in the Oregon Senate.

The endorsement of Brown was the group’s first gubernatorial endorsement for the 2018 elections. It noted that Oregon is home to an estimated 158,000 eligible LGBTQ voters.