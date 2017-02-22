Governor Kate Brown Heads To D.C. But Not Before Running Into Lars Larson

Portland, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown is headed to Washington D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump.

The Governor left PDX Wednesday morning and just happened to be on the same flight with KXL’s Lars Larson

Guess who I’m sharing a flight to D.C. with? @GovKateBrown‘s having dinner w @realDonaldTrump she’s NOT going to @CPAC. Interesting flight pic.twitter.com/f2eMBHL3DH — Lars Larson (@LarsLarsonShow) February 22, 2017

It’s not clear if the two sat next to each other. Lars tells KXL that when he asked her for an interview, she said maybe. He says she only said that after he told her he would behave.

It’s not exactly clear when the Governor will meet with the President or what topics will be discussed.