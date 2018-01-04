Governor Kate Brown Concerned About Pot Policy Rollback

Salem, Or. — Governor Kate Brown is responding to reports today U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will rescind current federal marijuana policy. Her office has issued a news release containing the following statement: “Reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions will roll back federal marijuana policy are deeply concerning and disruptive to our state’s economy. Over 19,000 jobs have been created by the market Oregon worked carefully to build in good faith and in accordance with the Cole Memorandum. The federal government must keep its promise to states that relied on its guidance. “States are the laboratories of democracy, where progressive policies are developed and implemented for the benefit of their people. Voters in Oregon were clear when they chose for Oregon to legalize the sale of marijuana and the federal government should not stand in the way of the will of Oregonians. “My staff and state agencies are working to evaluate reports of the Attorney General’s decision and will fight to continue Oregon’s commitment to a safe and prosperous recreational marijuana market.” She says she and the OSP Superintendent sent Sessions a letter in August detailing steps the state is taking to keep Oregon’s marijuana market safe and secure.

