Governor at Eagle Creek Fire

Troutdale Ore – Governor Kate Brown called it a “heroic effort” to save critical infrastructure including access to state parks and the fish hatchery at the Eagle Creek fire in the Gorge. Brown has deployed an additional 250 National Guard troops to aid firefighters with their efforts. There are now 600 National Guard members supporting firefighters in Oregon. The governor said the state is working with a unified command of federal, state and local partners and using every resource available to fight this fire.