Governor Brown Sounds Off On CNN Over Offshore Drilling

SALEM, Ore.– Oregon Governor Kate Brown tells Anderson Cooper 360 on CNN offshore drilling along Oregon’s coast would be unacceptable, not to mention the fact it hasn’t been done in 3 decades. She says a move like that could result in a loss of coastal jobs not to mention tourism money that reached the 2 billion dollar mark last year. U.S. Secretary of The Interior Ryan Zinke, apparently has not returned any of the Governor’s phone calls.

Florida was removed from the oil drilling plan. Brown doesn’t understand why Oregon would have to be no longer protected. She wonders if the whole things isn’t political and if it doesn’t have something to do with Governor Rick Scott running for senate or maybe the President is out to protect Maralogo. Brown says in a tweet, “We are outraged. This is absolutely unacceptable.”