Governor Brown Says Elliott State Forest Should Remain Public

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has come out against the proposed sale of a state forest filled with old-growth timber to a logging concern and Indian tribe, an issue that has galvanized environmentalists across the state.

In a jammed public meeting of the in December, speaker after speaker beseeched the State Land Board to reject the sale of the 82,500-acre Elliott State Forest to Lone Rock Timber Co. and its tribal partners.

Brown said Friday she believes the forest in the Coastal Range should “remain in public ownership, with either the state or tribes owning the land.”

Though she said the state should change the way it owns and manages the forest, whose timber harvest funds Oregon schools and which has been losing money in recent years.