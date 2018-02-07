Governor Asks State Senator Kruse To Step Down

SALEM ,Ore– The Governor called on Kruse to step down last night she says his behavior is not acceptable in the Capitol or any workplace. House Speaker tina Kotek feels the same way saying the people of Oregon and the women who work at the Capitol deserve better… and if he doesn’t resign the senate should expel him. The investigation added more victims to the hit list of women harrassed by Roseburg Senator Jeff Kruse they include 2 law students and a 3rd female senator. One of the law students reported the senator would call her sexy and little girl. Governor Kate Brown says, “Senator Kruse’s behavior is not acceptable in the Capitol or any workplace.”

The report now moves to the conduct committee… if the committe sees there’s merit to it the full senate… when it meets next time… can discipline Kruse by repermand, censure or expulsion.