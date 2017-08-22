Gov. Kate Brown To Sign Transportation Bill In SE Oregon

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown plans to visit southeastern Oregon next week to hold a ceremonial signing of the state’s $5.3 billion transportation bill.

The bill includes $26 million for a major rail transload facility in Malheur County. Those in the onion industry tell the Capital Press newspaper that the facility is vitally important for farmers.

It will allow onions and other commodities to be loaded directly onto rail cars, reducing transportation costs and possibly opening new markets.

The governor plans to meet with growers before signing the bill in Ontario. It will be her second visit to the city this year.

Farmers say they can’t remember the last time a governor visited the city in an official capacity.