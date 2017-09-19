Gov. Inslee On East Coast To Discuss Climate Change

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is in New York and Connecticut this week for talks on climate change.

He’s scheduled to attend meetings and panels in New York as part of its annual “Climate Week NYC” events, as well as the Yale Climate Forum in Connecticut, The Seattle Times reported Tuesday.

At a Monday morning panel with the Climate Group Unstoppable Force, Inslee “discussed efforts to fight climate change at the state level,” as well as the U.S. Climate Alliance, according to a news release from Inslee’s office.

The panel also featured Govs. Jerry Brown of California and David Ige of Hawaii.

Inslee is scheduled to attend the Yale Climate Forum, hosted by former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, on Tuesday, and heads to a meeting of the U.S. Climate Alliance and Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama in New York Wednesday