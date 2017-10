A Soil Burn Severity Map shows how badly areas in the Columbia River Gorge were burned by the Eagle Creek fire, which started Sept. 2, 2017.(InciWeb)

Portland Ore-Experts and forest scientists say the burn may not be as bad as everyone expected. Engineers are still exploring the use of mulch and retaining walls to hold back slides during the winter. The popular hiking trails will still be closed until at least spring because of the damage and the need for repairs.