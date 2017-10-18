Gorge Residents Fear Landslides As Rain Returns

Columbia River Gorge – The rain is coming, and with it, a big warning for those living in the Eagle Creek Fire Zone. Be prepared for possible landslides and flooding. Neighbors gathered in Cascade Locks Tuesday night to talk about concerns with officials. News partner KGW was there and talked with Mayor Tom Cramblett. He says they’ve got a pretty good idea about the potential rock slides and mud flows.

Dozens were at the meeting. There is another happening tonight, 10-18-17, at 6pm at the Hood River Middle School.

Portland’s Morning News Talked with the National Weather Service at 5am Wednesday morning and got the latest on the forecast:

For weeks experts with The Forest Service have been studying the Eagle Creek Fire zone and have made maps to show which areas are most concerning.

Click Here For The Landslide Map Information

The Eagle Creek Fire in the Gorge is still about 50 percent contained. While firefighters welcome the rain in the forecast… residents who live there are worried about their homes sliding down the steep mountain side.

With Rain in the forecast The gorge is at greater risk of debris flows and landslides because of the Eagle Creek fire. The fire has been burning for more than a month consuming 48,831 acres. It’s 50% contained. An early warning system was recommended by the Burned Area Emergency Response Team. The National Weather Service would implement that notifying people about the threat of landslides.

The National Weather Service has stepped up monitoring for flash floods and mudslides . Geologists are keeping their eyes open for anything that may increase land and mudslides , falling rocks and debris flows.

