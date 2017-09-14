Gorge Fire Update: New Evacuations, 2nd Fire Possibly Started By Fireworks

Columbia River Gorge, Oregon – The smoke over Portland is gone, but the Eagle Creek Fire rages on to the East. Some people in the Hood River area are getting ready to evacuate. There’s still a thick layer of smoke in parts of the Gorge. The fire is only 13-percent contained and because of that homeowners are taking precautions. The 36,000 acre fire is only three and a half miles from Hedley Lee’s home. Lee tells News Partner KGW, because his Hood River neighborhood was upgraded to a Level Two Evacuation Wednesday, he and his wife may need to leave at a moments notice. Tom McGowan’s home is one of 230 structures in the level-TWO evacuation zone. He’s packing up, moving animals, and watering his 10 acres on York Hill Drive.

There is also a BOIL-WATER ALERT in effect for the “Crystal Springs Water District” in Hood River.

While things get worse to the East, there’s good news to the West. Some people in the Gorge who were forced to evacuate were allowed to return to their homes for the first time in more than a week. The Latourell area and parts of Corbett were downgraded from a Level Three evacuation order to a Level Two. That includes about 40 homes. While many still can’t return to their houses, there was relief for a lucky few on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says they are only letting residents back into this area, and they are verifying addresses to make sure they live there.

The cause of the Eagle Creek Fire is suspected to be a teenager playing with fireworks. Now Hood River Police say it might’ve happened again. The Indian Creek Trail is now charred by a wildfire that’s already been put out. Several people reported seeing teenagers shooting off illegal fireworks from the parking lot at Horizon Christian School. The fire sparked moments later, less than a mile away. Police want to find those teenagers. They say they were driving a dark pickup truck. Under Oregon law minors convicted of starting wildfires can be charged in order to reimburse the state for damages.

Even after the Eagle Creek Fire is under control there will be a greater danger of rock falls and landslides in the Gorge. Right now the Oregon Department of Transportation has no timeline for opening I-84. The Forest Service tells us there’s already been reports of huge boulders falling off cliffs near the Multnomah Falls Lodge. O-DOT says they haven’t really been able to take a look at the Historic Columbia River Highway, because it’s taken such a pounding from rocks and trees. O-DOT has hired a company that will rappel down cliffs and physically check loose areas of rock and trees to determine when I-84 can reopen.

The Archer Mountain Fire is now 100% contained on the Washington side of the Gorge. It was an offshoot of the Eagle Creek Fire started by embers that floated across the Columbia River. Officials have lifted all evacuation notices there. The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says people in the area might still see smoke and flames until there’s a major change in the weather.

The Jeep that someone stole from the Kalama Fire Station last week has been recovered. It was found Tuesday in the Portland-area and doesn’t appear to be damaged. No one was in the vehicle when it was found, but police say they do have an person-of-interest in the case.

All possibly the best news of all on the fires, RAIN is coming. But we’ll have to wait a few more days after three dry months without significant rainfall. The National Weather Service says the wet weather will likely arrive late Sunday, with widespread showers Monday and Tuesday. Earlier this Summer Portland went 57-days without rain, the third longest dry streak in the city’s history.