On Friday, May 11, 2018, Lars Larson will host and moderate a GOP Oregon Primary Gubernatorial Debate with the three front-running Republican candidates for Oregon governor: Knute Buehler, Sam Carpenter and Greg Wooldridge in the Bloodworks Live Studio in downtown Portland from 1p-2p PT.

The debate will be live on the Lars Larson Show on FM News 101.1 KXL-FM in Portland as well as the 24 affiliates of the Radio Northwest Network.