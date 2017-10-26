Goodbye Christopher Robin

In Brief: Important note to parents: This is NOT a kid’s movie. It’s a movie about how a kid’s book came about.



The title kind of says it all. It’s about Winnie the Pooh who — as you know — is the creation of famed author, playwright and poet, A.A. Milne. This is the story of how Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Roo and the other characters of his famed Hundred Acre Wood came into being.

It’s a rather sweet telling — or at least part of it is.

Domhnall Gleeson is Alan Milne who you all know as A.A. Milne. Gleeson (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ex Machina) is joined by Margo Robbie (Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street) who plays his socialite wife Daphne. As the film opens, he’s just returned from World War I, is suffering from PTSD and she’s trying to lighten his mood.

It doesn’t work. He hates living in the city and forces her — along with the nanny — to move to a country estate with the child she didn’t want. Daphne often complains giving birth to the boy nearly killed her.

Living in the country isn’t much of a cure either. She wants him to write. He has a severe case of writer’s block. When she’s had enough, Daphne leaves for the city and culture and says she won’t return until he gets over the doldrums.

Also leaving about that time is the boy’s nanny who he is much closer to than his emotionally distant parents. She’s wonderfully done by Trainspotting and the sequel’s Kelly Macdonald.

Stuck with the boy Milne is forced to interact with him. That interaction leads to Winnie the Pooh and a cure for his shell-shocked existence.

How the beloved children’s characters came about, Milne’s then relationship with the boy and how Christopher Robin’s parents shamelessly exploited the boy to sell books is the film’s mid-section. It is fascinating and wonderfully done by director Simon Curtis who did the most excellent Woman in Gold and the also most excellent My Week with Marilyn.

By the way, the film is written by Frank Cottrell Boyce who penned Danny Boyle’s brilliant film Millions, 24 Hour Party People and The Railway Man and by Simon Vaughn who did a TV movie called A Bear Named Winnie.

So now you know where chunks of this film come from.

Gleeson is an excellent actor with the skill to do about any kind of a role. He’s perfect in a role that grows ponderous but it can’t be that much fun to do down and dour pretty much non-stop. It’s a nice contrast, however to Robbie. Like she does with all of her roles, Robbie plays Milne’s super shallow, super selfish wife wife with gusto. Both performances are wasted as is Macdonald’s. She’s the film’s only real touch of humanity. Her scenes with the boy are as good as those the kid has with Gleeson.

Speaking of Gleeson and the kid. What makes the film most charming is the connection between Gleeson and Will Tilston who plays the mop-topped boy. They have a blast as Milne and his boy, stuck alone in a big empty house, bond over Pooh. It’s terrific work by both.

Before and after that nice mid-section — however — Goodbye Christopher Robin is a total downer. While I suppose it’s important to set up the disconnected parents and what led to the bonding and the books, Curtis and Boyce take way too long getting to the reason for the film and just about as long getting to a resolution at the film’s climax.

Here’s also something very important to remember. You are going to be tempted to bring your children. Goodbye Christopher Robin — though rated PG — is not a kid’s movie. This — again — is about the creation of Winnie the Pooh and how Milne’s son inspired the books. It’s not an animated film with lots of happy music and fun characters.

Your kids will be bored out of their skulls.

Unfortunately, you will likely be bored out of your skull, too. But the movie’s middle makes it worth considering and is the only reason I’m recommending that you don’t say goodbye to Goodbye Christopher Robin.

Director: Simon Curtis

Stars: Domhnall Gleeson, Margo Robbie, Kelly Macdonald, Will Tilston, Alex Lawther

Rated PG for mature themes. How the famed children’s books came about is fascinating. Not much else about the movie is but I won’t say goodbye to Goodbye Christopher Robin. Give it a 3 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

