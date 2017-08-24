In Brief: Very strange title for a very intense movie.



Good Time casts Robert Pattinson as Connie Nicas. He’s a petty criminal who is totally devoted to his mentally challenged brother. They try to rob a bank and that ends up a total disaster with his brother Nick in jail.

Connie scams his older girlfriend — done nicely in a brief performance by Jennifer Jason Leigh — into paying for Nick’s bail. While talking with the bondsman, Connie learns Nick has been beaten up and is in the hospital.

The ever-resourceful Connie figures out how to get him out of the hospital and that’s where the film takes a very interesting and intriguing twist. And it’s where we’ll leave things. If you’re curious, catch the movie.

Two things really stand out in Good Time. The first is Pattinson who is working hard to lose the pretty boy, teeny-bop image he got while playing the vampire Edward in the Twilight series. Good Time casts him as an intense loser and for the part Pattinson makes himself as far in looks as possible from Edward.

Like he did in this year’s The Lost City of Z — in which he was the only reason to see it — Pattinson succeeds. Even better, writers and directors and brothers Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie don’t give Pattinson a lot of lines. It gives him an opportunity to really act and Pattinson manages to say more with facial expressions and body language than he would have with pages of dialogue.

It’s a great performance.

He’s helped with terrific support from Bennie Safdie who plays Nick and from newcomer Taliah Webster who plays a teen girl that Connie sucks into his web. The film also has features Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips) who has a small part as a security guard.

The second thing that stands out is the real stars of the film Josh and Bennie Safdie. Their film — especially the first 45 minutes — is exceptionally intense. Hand-held cameras and super close close-ups and a manic style of shooting give the film a nervous quality that is almost uncomfortable. With every shot you expect disaster. When it doesn’t happen the intensity ratchets up for the next scene where you — again — are sure disaster is going to strike.

And on it goes through a very tough to watch but brilliantly conceived film.

Director: Josh Safdie, Bennie Safdie

Stars: Robert Pattinson, Bennie Safdie, Taliah Webster, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barkhad Abdi, Necro

Rated R for violence, language and mature themes. A very intense and difficult to watch but impossible not to watch thriller. Give this one a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



