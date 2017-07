KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Tech plans to reduce its tuition increase from 8 percent to 5 percent.

The Klamath Falls-based university announced the move after the state Legislature approved $737 million for higher education. University officials had promised to reduce the size of the tuition hike if lawmakers provided more funding.

The Herald and News reports (https://is.gd/jzQM8y ) the tuition bill for students taking a 15-credit course load will drop by an average of $225.