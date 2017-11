Victory is in the air……and so is love.

The Houston Astros win the world series last night after going 7 games. In the midst of the Houston Astros’ celebration, shortstop Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend. It should be easy for him to remember this anniversary. We thought it was a nice story to share.

Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa Proposes to Beauty Queen Girlfriend on Live TV After Team Wins World Series