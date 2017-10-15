Golfing buddies: Trump hits the links with Lindsey Graham again

Ron Sachs/Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., hit the links together Saturday, marking the second time they did so in a week.

The commander in chief and Graham were spotted arriving Saturday morning at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, located about 30 miles from the White House. They went golfing there on Monday, as well.

Golf clubs were spotted being loaded into one of the motorcade vehicles Saturday morning, according to one of the White House pool reports.

In a rare move, deputy White House press secretary Lindsay Walters confirmed to the pool earlier Saturday, “The President will be golfing with Senator Graham today.”

When asked about the pair’s second round of golf, a spokesman for Graham said, “Why not? Senator Graham loves golf. South Carolina is home to some of the best courses in the world.”

Following Graham’s Monday outing with the president, the senator tweeted about the experience.

Really enjoyed a round of golf with President @realDonaldTrump today. President Trump shot a 73 in windy and wet conditions! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2017

In an interview with Golf.com published Wednesday, Graham described Trump as an ideal host.

“I ran out of golf balls,” he said. “He started giving me golf balls. He’s a gracious host. They didn’t have the presidential seal. You know, they make TaylorMade golf balls in South Carolina. I’m going to have some made for him. They make them 10 miles from where I live.”

On Saturday evening, according to a pool report, the president and first lady Melania Trump dined at Trump International Hotel near the White House.

