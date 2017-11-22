Giving Thanks – For a Thanksgiving Free of Shopping

PORTLAND, Ore. – The infamous Thursday afternoon start of Black Friday shopping. It’s nothing new. In fact, it seems we’ve been talking about it for a decade or so. I don’t think many would argue that the ongoing retail arms race has increased the incentive for stores to seek out the Early Birds.

But we’re also starting to hear from more businesses making a stand by refusing to force their employees to come into work on a Holiday. Bear in mind, if Target opens at 6pm on Thursday, their employees need to be there much sooner than that to get ready. Now personally I’ve never been a Black Friday shopper. Increasingly I feel that most of the ‘deals’ you can get on Black Friday (or earlier) seem to usually be available again in the days before Christmas, or immediately afterwards. And since I’m not into competitive shopping, I tend to let other people beat each other up on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

To that end, I’m here to give a little nod to the businesses who are letting their employees enjoy Thanksgiving with their family and friends, rather than watching people elbow each other out of the way for a cheap TV or a talking doll.

Hat tip to BestBlackFriday.com for putting together the list:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

At Home

Babies R Us

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Fry’s Electronics

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Micro Center

Mills Fleet Farm

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

REI (closed Black Friday too)

Sam’s Club

Sears Hometown Stores

Sears Outlet

Shoe Carnival

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

Will you be shopping on Thursday? Friday? Online? Not at all? Sound off in the comments below, and have a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend.

Best,

Chris Brown