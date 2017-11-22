Giving Thanks – For a Thanksgiving Free of Shopping

PORTLAND, Ore. – The infamous Thursday afternoon start of Black Friday shopping. It’s nothing new. In fact, it seems we’ve been talking about it for a decade or so. I don’t think many would argue that the ongoing retail arms race has increased the incentive for stores to seek out the Early Birds.
But we’re also starting to hear from more businesses making a stand by refusing to force their employees to come into work on a Holiday. Bear in mind, if Target opens at 6pm on Thursday, their employees need to be there much sooner than that to get ready. Now personally I’ve never been a Black Friday shopper. Increasingly I feel that most of the ‘deals’ you can get on Black Friday (or earlier) seem to usually be available again in the days before Christmas, or immediately afterwards. And since I’m not into competitive shopping, I tend to let other people beat each other up on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
To that end, I’m here to give a little nod to the businesses who are letting their employees enjoy Thanksgiving with their family and friends, rather than watching people elbow each other out of the way for a cheap TV or a talking doll.
Hat tip to BestBlackFriday.com for putting together the list:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- At Home
- Babies R Us
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn
- DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Ethan Allen
- Fry’s Electronics
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Menards
- Micro Center
- Mills Fleet Farm
- Music & Arts
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Party City
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- REI (closed Black Friday too)
- Sam’s Club
- Sears Hometown Stores
- Sears Outlet
- Shoe Carnival
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
Will you be shopping on Thursday? Friday? Online? Not at all? Sound off in the comments below, and have a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend.
Best,
Chris Brown