Giving Back to Tony D

Portland Ore-The 1980’s was a golden age for home grown live music. Fans filled clubs to listen to local bands. Tony DeMicoli was one of the most respected club owners and promoters from that era. The Long Goodbye, Luis’ LaBamba and Club Key Largo were a stage for hundreds, if not thousands, of artists over his club ownership and promotion career. Tony has been beating cancer recently and while the cancer is in remission, the medical bills are not. Nu Shooz, Quarterflash and Jon Koonce of Johnny and the Distractions are getting together to help Tony Sunday, July 16th at the Crystal Ballroom. Doors open at 6:00pm.