Girl Found on Southern Oregon Roadway Dies From Injuries

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) – A 13-year-old girl has died after being found on the side of a road in southern Oregon.

Sgt. Julie Denney of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a passer-by found the injured girl Monday on a road between the towns of Rogue River and Wimer. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Denney says investigators are still trying to determine what happened, but says there’s a “high likelihood” the girl was hit by a vehicle or something attached to a vehicle.

Those who saw what happened or have a surveillance camera that records traffic on East Evans Creek Road are asked to call authorities.

The girl’s name has not been released.