Troutdale Or — Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office made its biggest drug bust ever on Wednesday night.The drug bust seized 90-100 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of heroin, $30,000 in cash and firearms. Officials said more than 50,000 doses were taken off the streets. Deputies seized 90-100 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $2 million. Two pounds of heroin, a firearm and $30,000 in cash.