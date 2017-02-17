Ghandi’s in Town

Portland Ore – The grandson of Mahatma Gandhi talks about how nonviolence can lead to peaceful change. Arun Gandhi will speak Sunday at the Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church, but also made remarks outside Portland City Hall with Mayor Ted Wheeler Friday. The 83-year-old Gandhi was taught by his grandfather how to “understand nonviolence through understanding violence.” His remarks at both City Hall and at the Baptist church honor the legacy of both his grandfather and Martin Luther King Jr.